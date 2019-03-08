Search

Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street

PUBLISHED: 14:17 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 19 August 2019

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Missing Emilia Okoalie. Last seen in Camden High Street. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are searching for a woman from Nottinghamshire who was last seen in Camden Town ten days ago.

Emilia Okoalie, 57 is from Newark but was last seen at about 12.50 on August 9 in Camden High Street.

Emilia who is black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a large build, was last seen wearing a black floral top and black trousers and carrying a white or silver bag.

Scotland Yard are growing increasingly concerned as to her welfare and have asked anyone who has spotted Emilia to call 101 quoting reference 19MIS031539.

