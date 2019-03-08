Emilia Okoalie: Police search for missing Nottinghamshire woman last seen in Camden High Street
PUBLISHED: 14:17 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 19 August 2019
Archant
Police are searching for a woman from Nottinghamshire who was last seen in Camden Town ten days ago.
Emilia Okoalie, 57 is from Newark but was last seen at about 12.50 on August 9 in Camden High Street.
You may also want to watch:
Emilia who is black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a large build, was last seen wearing a black floral top and black trousers and carrying a white or silver bag.
Scotland Yard are growing increasingly concerned as to her welfare and have asked anyone who has spotted Emilia to call 101 quoting reference 19MIS031539.