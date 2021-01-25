Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway

Published: 7:54 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 7:59 PM January 25, 2021

A teenager has died following a stabbing in the Elthorne Estate, Archway.

Police were called to Holland Walk, Islington, on Monday, January 25, at around 5.30pm to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance, and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury.

Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

One male has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police say there will be an increased presence in the area and are appealing for information

Following the incident, a Section 60, granting police additional stop and search powers, was authorised for the whole of Islington, to be in place from 7pm until 7am.

Anyone who witnessed the initial assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111, or the charity Fearless can be contacted anonymously at https://www.fearless.org/enthey.

Advice and support is available through organisations including Knife Free at https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/and www.met.police.uk/stopknifecrime