Friends wish Elizabeth a happy 101st

PUBLISHED: 08:01 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 30 November 2020

Highgate Bupa Care Home resident Elizabeth Bowles has turned 101. Picture: Highgate Bupa Care Home

A Highgate resident has celebrated her 101st birthday with friends and carers.

Elizabeth Bowles has lived at Bupa’s The Highgate Care Home for the last five years.

She enjoyed cake and flowers with friends and carers at the Hornsey Lane home.

Elizabeth is a member of the parish church in Muswell Hill and attended Sunday service every week before lockdown. As a young lady, Elizabeth enjoyed flower arranging and created arrangements for church.

She describes the day in 1943 that she married Harold Bowles as her most memorable moment. Harold served as an army officer but had a passion for singing and Elizabeth would sometimes accompany her husband on stage at some of his concerts. Elizabeth also had a career as a shorthand secretary before working as a medical secretary for a consultant at St Ann’s hospital in Haringey.

“Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I am very grateful that my friends and carers here at The Highgate went to so much trouble to help me celebrate,” she said.

