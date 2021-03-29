Hampstead Heath: Woman in her 60s robbed while training dog
- Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was robbed on Hampstead Heath.
The woman in her 60s was training her dog near an area of woodland towards East Heath Road around 1.30pm on March 23, when she was approached by two men.
Police say the first suspect pushed her to the ground and robbed her, while the second man attacked her dog. The assailant received bites to his hand, leg and arm.
The female victim was hurt from being pushed over, but did not require hospital treatment.
Police want to speak to two men in connection with the attack. They were described as white, wearing baseball caps, and aged between 19-27.
You may also want to watch:
Officers from both the Hampstead Heath Constabulary and Hampstead Town ward are conducting targeted patrols.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quote crime reference number 2305223/21.
Most Read
- 1 'Our clothes don’t define us': Parliament Hill pupils hold protest
- 2 'Rape is normal at Highgate School' - headteacher 'truly sorry'
- 3 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Wait for second verdict could last 'until Easter'
- 4 'We will not be silenced': Highgate School pupils walk out after 'rape culture' allegations
- 5 Royal Free Covid nurses have 'serious concerns' over staffing and safety
- 6 Muswell Hill and Primrose Hill make Sunday Times 'best places to live' list
- 7 Grenade found in the Regent's Canal by a man with a magnet
- 8 Dame Anne Rafferty to lead Highgate School 'rape culture' review
- 9 Explainer: How did inspectors rate flats with fire safety problems as safe?
- 10 Hampstead is filling up with derelict building sites