Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Mamma and Papa swans' eight cygnets hatch on Hampstead Heath

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:53 PM May 10, 2022
Eight fluffy cygnets hatch on Hampstead Pond No 1

Eight fluffy cygnets hatch on Hampstead Pond No 1 - Credit: Louisa Green

Eight cygnets have hatched at Hampstead No 1 pond, with experts saying they still face a perilous life with predators around including pike, herons and crows, as well as pet dogs.

The fluffy fledglings began appearing early on Friday morning (May 7) after Mamma and Papa swan produced 10 eggs in March and April. 

Louisa Green, a research scientist at Hampstead's Royal Free Hospital and volunteer for the Swan Sanctuary, said: "The wait is finally over – Hampstead's 2022 cygnets have arrived.

Mamma swan guards her cygnets on Hampstead Pond No 1 

Mamma swan guards her cygnets on Hampstead Pond No 1 - Credit: Louisa Green

"This year's first cygnet hatched right on time on a beautiful May morning last Friday.

"By Sunday morning, eight cygnets had made their appearance and Mamma Swan took them onto the water for their first swim."

Louisa said the two remaining unhatched eggs are unlikely to hatch as are both an "off colour, so assumed non-viable".

She said the next month is critical in the cygnets' lives and asked dog owners to keep their pets on a lead in that area of the heath.

Mamma swan with her brood

Mamma swan with her brood - Credit: Louisa Green

"At this very young age, their biggest risk to life comes when Papa Swan begins the ceremonious marching of his new family over to Hampstead No 2 pond, which is usually three or four days after hatching," said Louisa.

"This pond is home to many huge pike, which I have been unfortunate enough to witness eating young cygnets in previous years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside the Italian restaurant with a difference coming to Hampstead
  2. 2 Hampstead woman tells tribunal of alleged racist discrimination
  3. 3 Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions
  1. 4 Two from Camden charged as police probe organised crime gang
  2. 5 Belsize Park mum launches kids streetwear brand
  3. 6 Covid admissions at north London hospitals drop as May begins
  4. 7 Inside ex-council leader's legal fight with government ombudsman
  5. 8 'Why nitrogen dioxide testing has begun in Hampstead'
  6. 9 Elections 2022: Camden, Barnet, Haringey, Westminster and Islington live results
  7. 10 Labour gains and Lib Dem losses: Haringey local election 2022 recap

"On the walk over, opportunistic herons, crows and magpies may also take advantage, sadly. The cygnets will remain vulnerable until about four weeks old."

She added: "It is especially important for dog owners to please, please keep your pet on a lead and under very tight control in this area of the Heath, to avoid unnecessarily frightening this new family on their walks between the ponds.

"Additionally, Mamma and Papa are hyper-vigilant at the moment to any sort of threat, perceived or otherwise, and dad in particular will not hesitate to give a dog a significant whack if he feels his young family are being threatened."

Mamma and Papa with their newborn cygnets on Hampstead Pond No 1

Mamma and Papa with their newborn cygnets on Hampstead Pond No 1 - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Local resident Coriander Stuttard watched some cygnets being born to Mamma and Papa swan on Friday saying it was "very special".

"It was really quite dramatic to see when they emerged," she said. "It's very special, it's amazing and awe-inspiring to see nature doing its work."

Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

The Dukes Head, Highgate High Street.Pictured Sinead Mulligan manager and Theo Hudson leaseowner.

Pubs

Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Georgia Gould with Hampstead Town's new Labour representative Cllr Adrian Cohen

Local Election 2022

Hampstead seat among Labour wins in Camden landslide

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Haringey civic centre, the base for Haringey Council

Local Election 2022

Local elections 2022: Full list of Haringey Council candidates by ward

Philippa Cave

Logo Icon
Offenders from Camden, Finsbury Park, Kentish Town and Hackney among those jailed

London Live News

Jailed: 7 north London offenders put behind bars in April

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon