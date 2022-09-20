West Hampstead Primary School headteacher Sam Drake with pupils in the new playground - Credit: Sam Drake

Clambering up "lush" hills and finding huts to sit and chat in means fun recreation time for West Hampstead nursery pupils.

Nursery and reception children at West Hampstead Primary School, in Dornfell Street, started term with a new playground.

A "mix between Telly Tubbies and Hobbiton", the playground has taken three years of planning and construction.

"It's been incredible," said headteacher Sam Drake. "The children had their first experience playing on it.

"The playground is something that we've spent a long time designing and we've been wanting to do it all through Covid."

A new playground for nursery and reception pupils at West Hampstead Primary School - Credit: Sam Drake

Sam took the reigns at the primary school in July 2019.

Born and educated in Camden himself – at Primrose Hill Primary School and Haverstock School – he was deputy head at Rhyl Primary School before landing his first headship.

"It's been a real journey through the last couple of years to raise the funds and get it all together so children can have a better experience," he said.

Reluctant to share how much the playground cost, he said the school had been able to budget for it.

"We've had to make adjustments at school and make savings so we could focus our money on this because we think the children coming to our school deserve the best experience at such a young age. It's something we're looking to do in the rest of the school."

With the cost-of-living-crisis looming Sam said the school will have to look to fundraising.

"Investing money and trying to budget for important things for the children is going to get harder and harder if we're having to spend money on things we didn't use to worry about, but now it's going to be a real squeeze."

Last year the school's parent and staff association raised money for a selection of books "representative of the community, including ethnicity, gender and disabilities".

West Hampstead Primary pupils have little sheds to play in - Credit: Sam Drake

This year they are fundraising for a science garden but Sam says he will need to look for help externally.

"We'll have to do more fundraising if we want to improve the school but clearly businesses and the local community are also going to be feeling the squeeze so fundraising will be become harder and harder," he said.

"We're all in the same boat together. It will be even harder but we'll have to do it more and more."

