Mini forests to be planted by volunteers at Parliament Hill School

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 6:18 PM March 22, 2022
Two women planting a baby tree outside

Nearly 1,000 native trees and hedge plants will be planted at Parliament Hill School. - Credit: Yoga in Highgate

Mini forests will be planted at a secondary girls school in Parliament Hill this weekend following a successful fundraising campaign.

Nearly 1,000 native trees and hedge plants will be planted at Parliament Hill School, in Highgate Road, on Saturday (March 26), to "shield the girls from a busy, polluted street" and increase biodiversity.

Money for the plants was raised through donations, donation-based yoga and auctioning the contents of Yoga in Highgate's wine cellar.

For this project, the school and Yoga in Highgate are also working with Dream for Trees charity, which aims to plant mini forests using the Myawaki Method where shrubs are densely planted for rapid growth to pull more carbon out of the atmosphere faster.

Students will participate in planting and taking care of the spaces, they will learn about nature and the importance to look after our planet.

Flyer for the tree planting event.

Flyer for the tree planting event. - Credit: Yoga in Highgate

This Saturday, between 9am and 4pm, volunteers from the school and Yoga in Highgate community are coming together to plant the trees.

To sign up as a volunteer, email claudia@yogainhighgate.com including what time you will come and whether or not you'll bring your own spade.

