UCS Hampstead pupils 'pour heart and soul' into Christmas cards and hampers for vulnerable people

Published: 5:41 PM December 22, 2020

Sixth-formers at the University College School have sent more than 1,500 Christmas cards to vulnerable care home residents, who will be spending the holidays without their families.

The students started making the cards at the beginning of the school term, in their form time.

The initiative was launched by a pupil at UCS, in partnership with the Cards for Care organisation who sent the school names of almost 1,500 care home residents who might appreciate a festive message.

Edward Roberts, assistant principal at UCS, said: “The pupils really enjoy it and get a huge amount out of doing it, and they were chomping at the bit to do more of these cards.

“They don’t need much encouragement to get involved in things like that.”

One year 12 pupil, Sandy Mayo, said: “In these times, loneliness amongst the elderly is a serious problem and we were pleased we could do something to make some people feel a little better.”

Christmas cards from UCS Hampstead - Credit: UCS Hampstead

Cards of Care founder Nicci Menashe said: “We are so inspired by the UCS team spirit. The pupils have truly supported this initiative and it is clear that they have poured their hearts and souls into this project.”

When there isn't a pandemic going on, UCS pupils often volunteer at local care homes. Given that has been impossible, many have come up with a range of initiatives to continue supporting their community.

Highlights including holding virtual concerts for residents, making face masks for the charity Age UK, and running a pen-pal scheme for the elderly.

Sixth-form students have also put together hampers for vulnerable families in the area, filled with toys, board games, books, and bubble bath. More than 110 hampers were sent to North Paddington Food Bank (NPFD).

UCS Hampstead pupils put together hampers for the North Paddington Food Bank. - Credit: UCS Hampstead

Nathalie Hayes from the NPFD said: “So many individuals and organisations have donated lovely treats that might bring a bit of sunshine this Christmas to people who have had a difficult year.”

Referring to the food bank donations, Mr Roberts added: “The appeal across our community was led and driven by two Year 11 pupils. They got everyone together and we were astounded by the generosity of our pupils and their families.”