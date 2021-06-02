UCS Hampstead student raises £1,200 for computers for primary pupils

Published: 9:26 AM June 2, 2021

During the most recent lockdown, a Year 11 pupil at University College School in Hampstead has gathered donations to support pupils whose learning had been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lukas Horvat raised £1,200, which he has given to Richard Cobden Primary School, near Mornington Crescent, to buy laptop computers for pupils.

Lukas said: “My friends and I know how fortunate we have been over the last 12 months to get full access to online learning.

"We were keen to do something to help and I am so pleased that Richard Cobden Primary School are able to put this money to good use.”

Kathy Bannon, headteacher at Richard Cobden, said “We are delighted by Lukas’s donation. This money will be used to buy equipment for our pupils who need it most.

"This donation will have a significant impact on pupils’ learning and we can’t thank Lukas enough.”

Over the last six weeks, UCS students have been helping Richard Cobden pupils with maths before school every Friday.

Ms Bannon said: “This scheme has been a real hit. Our pupils get so much out of working with the older UCS boys. Not only are they being supported with their maths but the UCS pupils are excellent role models and our pupils relate to them extremely well.”