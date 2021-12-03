Stephan Mangan found time to shoot away from his West End show to delight pupils in Crouch End.

The Primrose Hill actor and comedian, currently starring as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic Theatre, dropped in on pupils at Rokesly Junior School, in Rokesly Avenue, on Thursday (December 2) with his sister.

Stephen Mangan delights pupils at Rokesly Junior School - Credit: Rokesly Junior school

Year 5 pupils listened as Stephen read extracts from his debut novel Escape the Rooms, a high energy adventure story which is illustrated by Anita Mangan.

Administrative assistant Suzanne Archer said the siblings attended the school to "promote their new book and, at the same time inspire the children to read and be creative".

She added: "Stephen read a few passages and had the children in stitches. Alongside him was Anita who illustrated the book and gave the children some tips on how to bring their characters to life through drawings.

"The children had an amazing time and were thrilled to have a sneak peek at the book."