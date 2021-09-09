Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate headteacher

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 7:30 AM September 9, 2021   
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Fran Sorapure is the new headteacher of St Michael's Primary School - Credit: Polly Hancock

A former TV presenter from Dartmouth Park has been made the new head of a Highgate school, having worked herself all the way up from assistant teacher.  

Fran Sorapure, who spent her first day as headteacher of St Michael’s Primary School on September 1, said her priority is to “pull the community back together”. 

Around 18 years ago the head moved on from a successful career as an actor and television presenter to retrain as a teacher at St Michael’s, where her two sons went to school. 

Having initially worked as an assistant for children with special educational needs, Fran climbed the ladder as a teacher, assistant head and deputy head – including some lunch supervision along the way.  

The 60-year-old mother-of-two told the Ham&High: “It feels really good now I’m here [as head] because I feel I have the credibility.

Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Mabli

Fran Sorapure with St Michael's pupils - Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

"Due to Covid we've had to work really hard, and my role now is to pull us back together.  

“We're a really good school and we have really good outcomes for all our children. But the children's and teachers’ mental health mean a lot to me.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  2. 2 Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary
  3. 3 Crouch End bar faces closure amid noise dispute with neighbours
  1. 4 Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo
  2. 5 Child safeguarding expert wins damages from NHS gender identity clinic
  3. 6 Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey
  4. 7 Concerns raised over homeless housing scheme next door to school
  5. 8 'A milestone': Highgate wellness café opens at St Michael's Church
  6. 9 Man wanted by police for indecent exposures in Camden
  7. 10 'Like brothers': Highgate man runs marathon in memory of best friend

“When a child comes to a primary school it's not just about the children, it’s about the families all meeting each other and learning how to be a parent. Lots of those things we've missed.” 

Before teaching, Fran forged an impressive career in TV, theatre and acting.  

She was presenter of the BBC and ITV’s Saturday morning programmes, interviewing the likes of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan for millions of viewers.

Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Fran Sorapure said Covid-19 "bubbles" had damaged the school's inclusive environment - Credit: Polly Hancock

The head’s theatrical talent now runs through her teaching, she says.  

Not one to shy away from the stage, which she said helped build her “bravery”, the former actor has played a host of characters in school plays and pantomimes including Dick Whittington, and Beauty and the Beast. 

Fran ran St Michael’s choir last year, and she says she tries to encourage all her students – 540 of them in North Road – to make the most of their creativity.  

As for her own style of teaching, she said: “My leadership is very inclusive and friendly.  

“I want to be someone that anyone can come and talk to with an open-door policy, so that parents and pupils can feel very comfortable with me.” 

Following in Fran’s footsteps, one of her sons is now a science teacher for Hampstead School. 

The new St Michael's head replaced Geraldine Gallagher, who is now the school’s executive head.

Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6.

Fran Sorapure said the school would look to slowly build back its community events - Credit: Polly Hancock

Education News
BBC
TV
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Simon Greenberg and his son Sam 

Obituary

Simon Greenberg: Spurs fan, Arsenal bane and Chelsea's 'man of trust'

Rhidian Wynn Davies

Logo Icon