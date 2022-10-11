Petition launched to save primary school in Gospel Oak from closure

St Dominic's Catholic Primary School may close due to low pupil numbers and not enough funding - Credit: Google

Parents have been left shocked after learning their children's school in Gospel Oak may close.

Governors at St Dominic's Catholic Primary School, in Southampton Road, have launched a six week consultation into whether the school should close, endingon November 30.

In a letter to parents on Friday (October 7), chair of governors Margaret Harvey said the number of pupils across London "has significantly reduced" which in turn has had a "particularly adverse effect on St Dominic’s", where pupil numbers have reduced to 131, compared with a capacity of 315.

She said the school is "no longer attracting enough funding to maintain current staffing levels into the future".

"Governors have already reduced costs as much as possible, and have explored all other possibilities.

"Regrettably, it must be concluded that the level of additional cost reductions that would be needed would not allow the school to continue to offer the high standards that the children deserve."

She added: "No child will be left without the offer of a suitable school place if the school closes."

Nearby Carlton Primary, in Grafton Road, closed last August, with the school "merging" with Rhyl Primary.

More than 600 people have signed a petition against the closure of Dominic's.

The petition says: "This cannot be allowed to stand. The significant impacts such a closure would have on the students and their families cannot be underestimated."

One mum said: "It's such a shock, we had no idea this was coming. They're consulting but this sounds like a done deal."

She added: "Parents are upset, worried and anxious. Some are already taking their kids out of school, which will strengthen the case for closure."

She said the school had not made attempts to raise funds, such as leasing out the playground for car boot sales or farmers' markets like other schools.

In a joint statement the Diocese of Westminster and Camden Council said: “The governors’ decision to consult on closing the school has primarily been made because the number of primary school-age pupils locally – and across London – has significantly reduced.

“Despite the steps taken by school governors and leadership of St Dominic’s to actively market the school to increase enrolment, the pupil roll has been below 50% and falling over the past three years, adding significant financial pressure on the school.”

To sign the petition visit www.change.org/p/save-st-dominics-primary-school