Camden and Haringey schools nominated for prestigious awards

Schools in Camden, Crouch End and Hampstead have been nominated for prestigious awards.

The Tes Schools Awards winners will be announced on June 17 at a gala ceremony at Grosvenor Park Hotel.

St Christopher’s School, in Hampstead, is shortlisted in the Best Independent Primary School category and Camden's Regent High School is up for Best Secondary School.

Coleridge Primary School, in Crouch End Hill, has been shortlisted for Pupil Mental Health Initiative of the Year.

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said: “After two years of virtual awards ceremonies, we are looking forward to celebrating our education heroes in person once again.”

He said "an incredibly high standard of entries" had been submitted.

"Every teacher and school who has been nominated should be incredibly proud – it’s a fantastic achievement," he said.

"We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country.

"Teachers, leaders and support staff have all played an enormous role as schools have battled with immense challenges over the last few years: this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do."