Haringey Learning Partnership picks up national award

André Langlois

André Langlois

Published: 11:42 AM June 27, 2021   
Hayley White, director of assessment for Pearson; student Kayla; and mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with HLP's award

Hayley White, director of assessment for Pearson; student Kayla; and mayor of Haringey Cllr Adam Jogee with HLP's award - Credit: HLP

A Haringey education partnership has picked up a national accolade for its work for children across the borough.

Haringey Learning Partnership (HLP) is one of 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners across the country. It received the accolade in The Award for Impact through Partnership category. 

HLP is a network of alternative provision schools and services, ensuring students unable to attend mainstream settings are provided with a high-quality education.

Executive headteacher Gerry Robinson said: “Working with the staff, students and families at HLP, not to mention the wider community, is an absolute honour.

"I know how rigorous the selection process is, so to win the Silver Award is huge recognition of all that we are doing at HLP. I am delighted that all the hard work, care and commitment of all involved with HLP is so highly valued.”



The partnership is now shortlisted to win one of 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC. 

The Silver Awards were part of Thank a Teacher Day (June 23), a national campaign to recognise school staff members' work.

The mayor of Haringey, Cllr Adam Jogee, joined Hayley White, director of assessment for Pearsons, to present the award at HLP’s Windrush Day event.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam.

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo, who is resident of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Thank a Teacher Day gives us all a chance -  children, families, all of us - to pay tribute to those wonderful educators who change more lives than they will ever know.

"Today we say thank you to the teachers who have helped our young people navigate these most difficult of times, and who will continue to inspire countless young minds over the coming years.”

Sharon Hague, senior vice president of schools at Pearson UK, said:  “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges.

"We hope the celebrations today show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed nor unrecognised.” 

Student Kayla with Haringey Learning Partnership's Pearson National Teaching Silver Award

Student Kayla with Haringey Learning Partnership's Pearson National Teaching Silver Award - Credit: HLP

