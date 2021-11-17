Pupils at a Hampstead primary school are being "nurtured" into becoming future chess champions by a pro.

Shohreh Bayat, who is representing England in the European chess championship later this month, says she looks forward to her visits to New End Primary School, in Streatley Place.

Chess supremo Shohreh Bayat says New End pupils are 'well behaved and talented' - Credit: New End Primary School

"It’s a great school. The children are so well behaved and talented. And they are really enjoying learning chess," said Shohreh, who this year was awarded the International Women of Courage Award in 2021 for championing women’s rights.

New End headteacher Karyn Ray said the introduction of chess had proved a valuable way of supplementing pupils’ education.

"We are always exploring ways to give the children new experiences and broaden their interests," she said.

"For example, giving them a taste of philosophy and computer coding have both stimulated exciting classroom discussions and useful spin-off for subjects like maths and English.

"And even when there is no obvious relevance to traditional school subjects, there is tremendous benefit in getting children to look at the world from a new angle.

‘Who knows – we might even be nurturing a future chess champion. That would be the icing on the cake!"