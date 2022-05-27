Sarum Hall School pupils and staff outside their adopted BT phone box - Credit: Sarum Hall School

A Belsize Park phone box has been given a new lease of life as a prep school's art gallery.

Sarum Hall School, an independent prep school for girls in Eton Avenue, unveiled a decommissioned BT phone box as its latest property.

The school has taken over the phone box in Primrose Gardens as part of the Adopt a Kiosk scheme run by BT to preserve the heritage of the red kiosks.

Portraits of the Queen adorn Sarum Hall School's new phonebox/art gallery - Credit: Sarum Hall School

Visitors to the kiosk will see regular and changing displays of work throughout the year.

The first exhibition is Platinum Jubilee themed, with portraits of the Queen on display as well as jubilee decorations created by pupils.

“All of our staff and students are very excited about adopting a phone kiosk in the heart of our community," headteacher Vicky Savage said.

"It’s a wonderful way of preserving our street heritage, while giving us the opportunity to show everyone what our school is all about.

The Platinum Jubilee is the first art project for Sarum Hall School's new exhibition space - Credit: Sarum Hall School

"Our plan is to have a rolling display of works and initiatives by our students in the space.

"We can’t wait to bring some of the Sarum Hall magic to our neighbours.”

