Camden school welcomes first cohort of two-year-olds to its nursery 



Ben Lynch

Published: 12:38 PM January 28, 2022
Students in class at Rhyl Community Primary School

Students in class at Rhyl Community Primary School

Camden’s Rhyl Community Primary School has for the first time welcomed kids as young as two to its expanded Rhyl Nursery. 

The school was the recipient of serious council investment in 2021, the same year it was merged with Carlton Primary School. Due to this, it has been operating from two sites since September.

One of these is situated in Grafton Road, in the heart of Gospel Oak and Kentish Town, and the other is in Rhyl Street, which is also the location of its Rhyl Kitchen Classroom

It is the refurbished Grafton Road building, which incorporates the expanded Rhyl Nursery as well as early primary school education, which will be hosting the new contingent of youngsters. 

Rhyl’s Executive Headteacher, Helen Connor, said: "We are now able to extend and build upon our excellent provision to children and families, from early years through primary school and onto secondary school.  

“This, together with our new programme of activities and support for local parents, families and residents, means that Rhyl will truly be a school at the heart of the local community.” 

