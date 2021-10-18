Gallery
School dreams big after unveiling £200k community kitchen
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Rhyl Primary School opened its new community kitchen on Thursday – with a TV chef on hand to inspire budding cooks.
Guests at the opening of the £200,000 project on October 14 included Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli – who runs Michelin star London restaurant Locanda Locatelli – and staff from The Ritz.
The Camden school fundraised the entire cost through activities including staff cycling from the school gates to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Thomas Moggach, Rhyl’s food education lead, said the school was “thrilled” to open the community kitchen – and that its “dream” is now to create a local food hub.
"We are passionate about food education at Rhyl Community Primary School,” he said.
“This community kitchen, in the centre of our food garden, is the icing on the cake – it allows us to teach from 'plot to plate'.”
Mr Moggach said Rhyl was looking for start-ups in need of a production kitchen, and a baker who can use the ovens before school hours.
The launch event also saw the opening of the school’s new “Hole in the Fence” pizzeria, where Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas will be sold every Thursday from 5-7pm during term time.
Customers can order online and collect through a hatch in the fence, with all proceeds going to the school.