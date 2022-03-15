Gail Porter opens new Gospel Oak primary school site

Special guest Gail Porter cuts the cake with children, Executive headteacher Helen Connor, Mayor of Camden Cllr Sabrina Francis, Cllr Angela Mason at the opening of Rhyl Community Primary School - Credit: Polly Hancock

TV personality Gail Porter was on hand to cut the ribbon – and the cake – for the official opening of a new school facility in Gospel Oak.

Rhyl Community Primary School launched its Grafton Road facility on March 11 to complement its site in Kentish Town.

In March last year, Camden Council's cabinet voted to close Carlton Primary School to address surplus places, merging Rhyl and Carlton primary schools.

The former Carlton site was retained for education and community use under Rhyl and has been operating since September.

Gail Porter and Camden mayor Cllr Sabrina Francis were guests of honours on Friday as the school's orchestra performed and pupils sang to herald in the new era.

Special guest Gail Porter cuts the ribbon at the opening of Rhyl Community Primary School - Credit: Polly Hancock

The refurbished building incorporates an expanded Rhyl Nursery, catering for children aged two to four, as well as offering learning experiences for Reception and Year One pupils.

Years Two to Six are based at Rhyl Street, in Kentish Town.

Cllr Sabrina Francis, Mayor of Camden, at the opening of Rhyl Community Primary School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cllr Sabrina Francis, said: “Over its two sites, Rhyl Community Primary School can now offer exceptional education for children from ages two to 11, with multiple extracurricular and enrichment opportunities.

"I’m delighted to also see the launch of the community hub and the expansion of Rhyl’s inclusive and creative approach to learning extended to two-year-olds within the nursery."

Rhyl Community Primary School choir debuts the new school song - Credit: Polly Hancock

Among services are mother and daughter exercise classes, under-fives stay and play drop-ins, English for speakers of other languages, and adult community learning classes, including beginners’ IT sessions.

Camden's education chief, Cllr Angela Mason, said the new community school was "brilliant" for local families in Gospel Oak and Kentish Town.

She added: "This new community hub is a fantastic development that will further enhance what is on offer for parents, families and the wider community.”

Rhyl Community Primary School orchestra and choir debut the new school song - Credit: Polly Hancock

Peter Ptashko, a member of Rhyl’s governing body, said he was "delighted to champion this exciting project" which presents "an incredible legacy for both schools".

"This project has been several years in the making and represents an innovative opportunity for localised community services to be brought together and offered to the school’s surrounding Queen’s Crescent community," he said.

Rhyl Community Primary School executive headteacher Helen Connor - Credit: Polly Hancock

RCPS' executive headteacher, Helen Connor, said: "We are building a unique school with exceptional support for children, parents, families and the local community, and there is no doubt that Rhyl will truly be a school at the heart of the local community.”