'Legend': Rebel Wilson praises Camden sixth former's interview skills

A Hollywood star called a Camden pupil "a legend" after an on-stage interview.

Rebel Wilson wowed a crowd at Francis Holland School (FHS) on March 15 when she visited students as part of a Women of Influence series.

Sixth former at the Regents Park school Amber Hill had prepared a range of questions to ask Rebel.

Rebel Wilson interviewed by sixth former Amber Hill - Credit: Francis Holland School

Amber said: “Rebel was truly down to earth, and I felt further inspired to work for my dreams.

"They say to never meet your heroes, but I disagree; I met one of mine and she was everything I could have hoped for, and more.

"I am so truly grateful for Rebel's kind words and invaluable advice, both to me personally and the entire school, and this is an experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

The Pitch Perfect star said: “Thanks to Amber Hill for interviewing me today at Francis Holland School – what a legend – and thanks girls for asking such awesome questions #girlpower.”

Francis Holland School pupils enjoy an audience with Rebel Wilson - Credit: Francis Holland School

As well as telling entertaining stories, the actor spoke of the importance of building inner resilience, exploring opportunities and learning not to fear failure.

She told pupils that while at university she was chosen to do a year abroad as a youth ambassador for Australia in Africa, where she contracted malaria and had a hallucination that she had become an actress.

Having completed her Law degree, she pursued a career in acting and her big break came when she was cast in Pitch Perfect aged 32.

She has now turned her hand to film producing, with three successful films under her belt to date, and hosted the Baftas on March 13.

FHS's Women of Influence series began seven years ago with the aim of hosting an engaging range of guests to inspire, to challenge and to encourage girls to consider their place in the world now, as well as their career and their future.

In recent weeks FHS has invited Miss Moneypenny actor Samantha Bond, her actor daughter Molly Hanson and Gaitri Issar Kumar, High Commissioner for India.

Rebel Wilson with Francis Holland School pupils - Credit: Francis Holland School

The school thanked Rebel for her time and for taking part in an interview which was "simultaneously humorous, inspirational and poignant, and will be remembered fondly by the FHS Community for years to come".