Students at Parliament Hill School presented their plaques for their feminist orchard celebrating strong women.

Pupils planted their plaques last Friday (November 12), having chosen 11 women to feature, including Greta Thunberg, Mary Wollstonecraft and Emma Watson.

A plaque celebrating Rosalind Franklin in Parliament Hill school's feminist orchard - Credit: Georgina McCartney

The feminist orchard celebrates women whilst also tackling the climate crisis, an issue the students protested in 2019, successfully calling for the school to recognise and act on the climate emergency.

Assistant headteacher Rachel Urquhart, said: “We had to listen because you were voting with your feet, we had to take you seriously.”

Students planted their plaques and blessed them with the chant: “May your roots grow deep and your branches strong.”

Parliament Hill students planted plaques recognising strong women in their feminist orchard - Credit: Georgina McCartney

Headteacher Sarah Creasey told the Ham&High: “We’re really proud, it’s been a project that’s brought great hope over the last year.

“They’ve worked really hard, it’s brought together their determination to really make a difference in terms of the climate emergency and the achievements of women.

“It’s been collaborative between staff and students and lots of Saturdays were spent here planting trees during Covid.

“They are really determined to make a difference and it’s a very practical project to make a difference to our carbon footprint.”

Debbie Bourne of Think and Do said: “We’re proud of the girls and all that they have achieved in bringing their visions to life.”

One student wrote a poem which was on display at COP26 in Glasgow.

Parliament Hill student Aoife Bindman's poem which was on display at COP26 in Glasgow. - Credit: Georgina McCartney

Last week, Camden council launched its Camden Schools Climate Charter, with Parliament Hill being one of the first five to commit to sign up.

The charter "is a local framework to empower schools to play their part in making Camden a zero-carbon borough by 2030".

Camden council stated on its website: "By signing the charter, schools will declare a climate and ecological emergency and commit to taking action to protect the planet as well as giving schools the chance to network and find new ways of collaborating and supporting each other in their climate ambitions."

Parliament Hill School has already engaged in schemes to help it run on a more environmentally friendly basis, including a water bottle initiative, a swap shop and the orchard which features a bug hotel and wildflower garden.