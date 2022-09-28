Two headteachers say they are taking action after a schoolgirl reported sexual harassment by a group of boys.

A teenage girl from Parliament Hill School submitted a report to her teachers following incidents in Swain's Lane on September 14 and 15.

Her mother said her daughter and a friend were followed by boys from William Ellis School who shouted derogatory and suggestive sexual insults at them.

William Ellis School has been downgraded to 'requires improvement' - Credit: Google

The mum said: "After harassing her, they harassed the [younger] girls walking behind.

"I don't know if they are doing these things to other girls and I don't know if anything is going to happen to these boys. My daughter didn't know who they were."

She said her daughter was afraid of "revenge attacks" if she reported it.

Sarah Creasy, headteacher of Parliament Hill, said she immediately reported the incident to the Met Police's Safer Schools officer assigned to William Ellis.

Izzy Jones, headteacher of William Ellis, which is next door to Parliament Hill, in Highgate Road, said: "This incident is of course of great concern, and we are in the process of identifying the students involved with the support of Parliament Hill School so that strong disciplinary action can be taken."

She added: "Such an event is uncommon but it is right that we take it seriously and address it as swiftly as possible, including with the involvement of the police."

She said staff provide a "constructive presence in the vicinity of the school at the beginning and end of the school day", adding: "Our PSHE (personal, social, health and economic education) and personal development curriculum explicitly addresses issues around consent and sexual harassment, a priority agreed upon by the school’s leadership team and our student council."

Parliament Hill School is a single sex girls' school in Highgate Road - Credit: Google

Ms Creasy said the school was "extremely concerned to hear of this incident" and is planning a "student leadership initiative" to "raise awareness and educate".

She said an account was taken and support was provided to the victims.

"Incidents such as this are rare but they are taken very seriously," she said. "Tackling sexual harassment and its impact is a joint priority. At the same time we always involve the police when serious incidents are reported."

The report is being investigated by WES "with the involvement" of the Safer Schools police officer.