Image of a teenage girl showing signs of mental health issues which can spike amongst youngsters during exam results season - Credit: PA

Help is at hand for any young person feeling anxious, afraid or depressed around A Level and GCSE results days.

The Cavendish Square Group is a collection of 10 NHS trusts, and is based at King's Cross.

It has launched the campaign Open Your Mind, aiming to make children and young people more aware of the mental health support that is available to them across the capital.

Young people are encouraged to seek help early, before reaching a crisis point, including during times of heightened pressure such as around result days.

The group says too often children and young people end up in A&E because they did not get help soon enough or because they did not know where else to go.

The Open Your Mind campaign signposts young people to other services they can access such as digital text support, NHS mental health crisis lines, and counselling.

Hannah, a 22 year old from Barnet, described how exam pressure affected her mental health.

“I really struggled just before getting my exam results at school. There was a lot of build-up at school about how important the exam years were and there were my own high expectations of myself on top of that," she said.

“I found school really overwhelming and it was a lot about being in an environment with so many people and I had to find my own way throughout that.

"Having other support through a campaign like Open Your Mind would have been really helpful.”

Hannah, who has been dealing with mental health issues since she was 14, added: “My school was not very good at getting me the help or support I needed.

"When I was 15, I was admitted to an adolescent ward after two consecutive overdoses. I spent five months in hospital and when I came out, I struggled to go back into school."

With access to appropriate mental health services, Hannah has now completed her first year at university and hopes to become a clinical psychologist. She is working at her local mental health hospital trust to ensure that other children and young people get the support and care they need.

David Bradley, chair of Cavendish Square Group, said: “We are striving to provide and promote alternative services, in order to better help young people in need of mental health support in London.''

Go to: https://openyourmind.support/