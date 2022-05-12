Hampstead school removes sanctioned oligarch's name from pavilion

UCS has removed the Kantor name from its sports field. - Credit: Stephen McKay

A Hampstead private school has removed the sign on its sports pavilion after an oligarch was sanctioned by the UK government in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

University College School (UCS) Hampstead named its sports pavilion the Kantor Centre after the businessman and philanthropist Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor, who donated to the school via his charitable foundation.

Through his charitable foundation, Moshe Kantor has also donated to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone. - Credit: Acvec via Creative Commons

Moshe is the largest shareholder of the Russian fertiliser company Acron, which, according to the government, has vital strategic significance for the Russian government.

His assets were frozen in early April, and in response UCS has taken down the sign to its pavilion.

A spokesperson from the school told the Ham&High: "The signage was removed by mutual agreement between UCS and the Kantor Charitable Foundation."

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry to determine whether the Kantor Charitable Foundation can continue to operate.

Moshe's foundation has also donated £9 million to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone and promised £3 million to The Prince’s Foundation.

The hospital, of which the Queen is a patron, also removed his name from the new wing following the sanction.