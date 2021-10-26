North Bridge House to offer Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes
- Credit: North Bridge House Prep School
North Bridge House Prep School has announced it will admit children aged four and above from next year.
At present the co-ed private school teaches children aged seven to 13, and from September 2022 it will offer new Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes.
Headteacher James Stenning said: “This development will bring us in line with other Prep Schools in the local area, where it’s commonplace for a Pre-Prep / 4+ provision to be included in the educational offer.
"More and more it seems, understandably, that parents we welcome are looking for the same thing – particularly those with siblings."
The school, which also has sites in Hampstead, said the new Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and Key Stage 1 provision will build on the school’s "specialist, individualised curriculum", with approximately 15-20 pupils per class.
It is re-designing its Lower Prep building to include two Reception classrooms and a rooftop play area.
