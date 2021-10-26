Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

North Bridge House to offer Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:57 PM October 26, 2021   
North Bridge House Prep School

North Bridge House Prep School will admit children aged four and above - Credit: North Bridge House Prep School

North Bridge House Prep School has announced it will admit children aged four and above from next year.

At present the co-ed private school teaches children aged seven to 13, and from September 2022 it will offer new Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 classes.

Headteacher James Stenning said: “This development will bring us in line with other Prep Schools in the local area, where it’s commonplace for a Pre-Prep / 4+ provision to be included in the educational offer.

"More and more it seems, understandably, that parents we welcome are looking for the same thing – particularly those with siblings."

The school, which also has sites in Hampstead, said the new Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and Key Stage 1 provision will build on the school’s "specialist, individualised curriculum", with approximately 15-20 pupils per class.

You may also want to watch:

It is re-designing its Lower Prep building to include two Reception classrooms and a rooftop play area.


Most Read

  1. 1 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  2. 2 MP bemoans closure of Lloyds Bank in Muswell Hill
  3. 3 Christmas at Kenwood light trail gets go-ahead
  1. 4 'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus
  2. 5 Squares Pizzeria: Authentic Italian meets effortless elegance
  3. 6 Dusty Springfield to Doris Lessing: A dive into West Hampstead history
  4. 7 'Bravery and courage': Fred Barnes plaque unveiled in Maida Vale
  5. 8 Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate
  6. 9 Golders Green Hippodrome sold as Islamic centre plan abandoned
  7. 10 'As a welcoming, tolerant and caring community, we have all lost'
Education News
Regent's Park News
Hampstead News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nicole Hurley was stabbed to death

Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria pub in North Hill, Highgate

Pubs | Opinion

'Let's save The Victoria pub in Highgate'

Catharine Wells, Highgate Society

Logo Icon
nicole hurley candles memorial

Hundreds gather on Primrose Hill to mourn Nicole Hurley

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 38, of Highgate Road, Kentish Town

Harrow Crown Court

Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon