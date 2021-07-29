Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Muswell Hill club wins 'Premier League' of junior chess

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:36 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM July 29, 2021
The proud Muswell Bishops - Joshua Burnton, Stanley and Frankie Badacsonyi, Calvin Qiu and Max Bird

The proud Muswell Bishops - Joshua Burnton, Stanley and Frankie Badacsonyi, Calvin Qiu and Max Bird - Credit: Kamlesh Karia

A Muswell Hill chess club is basking in success after winning a national tournament.

The Muswell Hill Bishops have picked up the Online Division 1 Championship of the Junior 4 Nations Chess League.

The star-studded squad of 11 to 15-year-olds includes Andrei Bevan (Highgate School); Stanley Badacsonyi and Max Bird (Coldfall); Frankie Badacsonyi and Calvin Qiu (Fortismere); and Joshua Burnton (Latymer).  

In the semi-final, the Muswell Bishops defeated Kent Junior Chess Association, before seeing off Hull & York in the final.  

The club’s coach Kamlesh Karia, who runs sessions in Muswell Hill and Crouch End, said: “I am thrilled for the children.  

You may also want to watch:

“They deserve their success. They have effectively won the Premier League of junior chess team tournaments. 

“As one of the parents said: ‘They are the Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min of the team.’” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Spoiler: Cycling up Haverstock Hill is hard work
  2. 2 Thames Water 'sorry' after Finchley Road diversion sees cars damaged
  3. 3 Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83
  1. 4 Suburb couple start canal concerts with afternoon tea
  2. 5 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
  3. 6 Ken Clarke's anger at 'pointless' Infected Blood Inquiry questions
  4. 7 West Heath Road flats set for approval – despite affordable housing dispute
  5. 8 Winter closure of Royal Free kids A&E 'boosted Covid resilience' – NHS report
  6. 9 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  7. 10 Letter on proposed Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Online chess has seen a boom over lockdown, in part thanks to Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

The remaining Muswell Bishop - Andrei Bevan

The remaining Muswell Bishop - Andrei Bevan - Credit: Kamlesh Karia

Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing

Crime

£5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Teriy Keys in the rear garden of 141 Station Road

Investigations | Special Report

Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper

Charles Thomson

person
Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Music | Gallery

'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
A vehicle starts to smoke amid floods in South End Green

Flooding | Video

'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon