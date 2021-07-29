Muswell Hill club wins 'Premier League' of junior chess

Published: 2:36 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM July 29, 2021

The proud Muswell Bishops - Joshua Burnton, Stanley and Frankie Badacsonyi, Calvin Qiu and Max Bird - Credit: Kamlesh Karia

A Muswell Hill chess club is basking in success after winning a national tournament.

The Muswell Hill Bishops have picked up the Online Division 1 Championship of the Junior 4 Nations Chess League.

The star-studded squad of 11 to 15-year-olds includes Andrei Bevan (Highgate School); Stanley Badacsonyi and Max Bird (Coldfall); Frankie Badacsonyi and Calvin Qiu (Fortismere); and Joshua Burnton (Latymer).

In the semi-final, the Muswell Bishops defeated Kent Junior Chess Association, before seeing off Hull & York in the final.

The club’s coach Kamlesh Karia, who runs sessions in Muswell Hill and Crouch End, said: “I am thrilled for the children.

“They deserve their success. They have effectively won the Premier League of junior chess team tournaments.

“As one of the parents said: ‘They are the Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min of the team.’”

Online chess has seen a boom over lockdown, in part thanks to Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.