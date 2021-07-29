Muswell Hill club wins 'Premier League' of junior chess
- Credit: Kamlesh Karia
A Muswell Hill chess club is basking in success after winning a national tournament.
The Muswell Hill Bishops have picked up the Online Division 1 Championship of the Junior 4 Nations Chess League.
The star-studded squad of 11 to 15-year-olds includes Andrei Bevan (Highgate School); Stanley Badacsonyi and Max Bird (Coldfall); Frankie Badacsonyi and Calvin Qiu (Fortismere); and Joshua Burnton (Latymer).
In the semi-final, the Muswell Bishops defeated Kent Junior Chess Association, before seeing off Hull & York in the final.
The club’s coach Kamlesh Karia, who runs sessions in Muswell Hill and Crouch End, said: “I am thrilled for the children.
You may also want to watch:
“They deserve their success. They have effectively won the Premier League of junior chess team tournaments.
“As one of the parents said: ‘They are the Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min of the team.’”
Most Read
- 1 Spoiler: Cycling up Haverstock Hill is hard work
- 2 Thames Water 'sorry' after Finchley Road diversion sees cars damaged
- 3 Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83
- 4 Suburb couple start canal concerts with afternoon tea
- 5 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
- 6 Ken Clarke's anger at 'pointless' Infected Blood Inquiry questions
- 7 West Heath Road flats set for approval – despite affordable housing dispute
- 8 Winter closure of Royal Free kids A&E 'boosted Covid resilience' – NHS report
- 9 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
- 10 Letter on proposed Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
Online chess has seen a boom over lockdown, in part thanks to Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.