Matt Lucas backs school's drive to build arts studio

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:44 PM January 25, 2022
TV funny man Matt Lucas is helping Archer's Academy build a new performing arts studio

TV funny man Matt Lucas is helping Archer Academy build a new performing arts studio - Credit: Archer Academy

Comedian Matt Lucas has joined a campaign to bring a performing arts studio to an East Finchley school.

The Bake Off and Little Britain star has been made patron of Archer Academy's Raise the Roof campaign to help raise £300,000, by drumming up support and encouraging others to get involved. 

The star will be visiting the Eagans Close to meet staff and students.

Plans being discussed include running a workshop for Upper School drama GCSE students, and speaking to the school about his journey to becoming a performer.

"I am delighted to be the patron of the Archer Academy’s Raise the Roof campaign," Matt said:

"I know how vital it is to have the performing arts outlet growing up and how much of a difference it made to me.

"This school recognises the value of the creative and performing arts and allows its young people the time and space to explore music, dance and drama.

“The Archer Academy has already been incredibly successful across the arts field, winning trophies galore.

"I now want to give future generations of young performers a dedicated studio, so the school can not only build on its achievements, but also allow more students to get thoroughly involved."

The school is halfway towards hitting its campaign target of £300,000.

An application to the Wolfson Foundation for £100,000 has recently been approved, and £40,000 has been allocated from the school’s capital funding budget.

A further £10,000 has been raised by the school community through initiatives including the annual Archer Adventure, the summer fair, and other parents' association activities.

An architect and building company have been appointed and an application for planning permission is due to be submitted by the end of January.

The school hopes to have the studio ready for the new academic year in September.

Headteacher Lucy Harrison said: "We’re so grateful to Matt for agreeing to join us as Raise the Roof patron. We still have a financial mountain to climb and we feel incredibly lucky that he has agreed to share his time, and his profile, in support of our campaign.

"And we can’t wait to welcome him into school to inspire and encourage our students to follow in his footsteps."

