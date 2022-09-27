Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
'Every child should be able to start the day with breakfast'

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:01 AM September 27, 2022
Updated: 10:09 AM September 27, 2022
Essendine Primary School

Essendine Primary School has been able to expand its breakfast club offering thanks to Kellogg's - Credit: Google

A Maida Vale primary school has received a welcome £1,000 to help feed pupils in the morning.

Kellogg’s has awarded Essendine Primary School, in Essendine Road, the money to enhance its breakfast club.

Nick Seymour, assistant headteacher, said: “We are so grateful to receive this generous donation.

"We have since been able to purchase kitchen equipment and games for our club room to make our Breakfast Club a home from home for our children."

Kellogg’s said it is donating more money to support breakfast clubs as more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Breakfast clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care.

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s, said: “We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”


