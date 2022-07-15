Dorothy Gardner Nursery School has been upgraded to 'good' by Ofsted chiefs - Credit: Google

A Maida Vale nursery has raised its game and and been rewarded with a "good" rating from education chiefs.

Dorothy Gardner Nursery School, in Shirland Road, received an overall rating of "good".

Ofsted rated it '"outstanding" for behaviour and attitudes, and for personal development.

It is a leap up from being rated as "requires improvement" in October 2018.

The nursery has 89 pupils aged two to five, with interim executive headteacher Ben Commins appointed after the previous inspection.

"The school’s leadership has improved considerably since the previous inspection," the report said. "Leaders know where they want the school to get to."

Inspectors said the school "helps all children to thrive" and that pupils benefit from an "ambitious curriculum".

The report said staff provide children with great support and guidance, particularly those with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

It said children who may need extra help are quickly identified; staff have strong subject knowledge; and that leaders provide children with SEND with very strong support.

Inspectors said the leaders’ curricular thinking does not always identify in detail the most important knowledge and skills that children should learn. They said not all staff have the expertise to deepen children’s learning.

"This means, at times, children do not learn as well as they could," the report said.

It said leaders should ensure that all staff have the training and support "to maximise their interactions with children".

Mr Commins said: "Dorothy Gardner staff have been working hard in recent years. Covid delayed our inspection but we are delighted to come out of 'requires improvement'. In late May, Ofsted judged the quality of education and leadership and management to be 'good', and the behaviour and attitudes and personal development to be 'outstanding'."

He added: "I commend staff for their commitment and dedication to supporting all our children and their families.

"Since September 2021, we opened an alternative resource provision called Treehouse that supports 12 children on the autistic spectrum. We have Forest School, yoga and many trips linked to children’s interests and the curriculum.

"We have spare places for September."