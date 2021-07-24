Sustainability and fashion charity celebrates 20th anniversary

Published: 12:37 PM July 24, 2021

Little Handers and Team LHD at the end of the festival, holding the textile community project SDG Square wall hanging - Credit: Little Hands Design

An education and sustainability charity commemorated is 20th anniversary with the release of a new book.

Little Hands Design, based in Belsize Lane, held a festival on July 10 at London School of Mosaic to launch Look Good and Feel Good without Harming Our World: Sustainability Education through Fashion and Textiles.

Little Hands Design teaches sustainability and climate change through the lens of fashion and textiles, teaching young people practical skills.

Charity founder Astrid Jacoby said: "The journey of 20 years of Little Hands Design gave me the opportunity to develop an understanding of how to keep hope in increasingly difficult times, of how to draw strength working with a purpose and likeminded people and above all how to remain curious and inspired though learning together with children and teenagers.

"Over 20 years, Little Hands Design has changed shape, but it has always held a core belief in the importance of transferable life skills for responsible consumption and good wellbeing."

Astrid Jacoby with director Georgie Rees and Little Hands Design's birthday cake - Credit: Little Hands Design

She said the charity can be proud of two decades' work.

"We could not have achieved that without much support from many schools, universities, fashion brands and above all, a growing number of parents concerned about the world our children grow up in," she said.

"The Little Hands Design community is an incredible collective of all ages and abilities that have a common interest in connecting hearts, hands and minds towards a more sustainable and fulfilled life. They are a powerful example of what can be achieved when you don't just talk but know what you can actually do."

The festival featured speakers Steve Lyons from Re-Fashion; Zaquiya Cajee from Swop it Up; Shilpa Bilimoria founder and creative director of House of Bilimoria; and director of London School of Mosaic David Tootill.

There was a presentation on science and fashion from Fashion Revolution Kazakhstan, including an interview with designer of Sneature, "the compostable trainer", Emilie Burfeind.

Astrid is sustainability coordinator of Haileybury Almaty International School and she spoke with senior academic Michael Jacoby about the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals.

Little Hands Design’s sustainability ambassadors organised a community litter pick on the Ludham and Waxham estate - Credit: Little Hands Design

The festival featured workshops on "waste as a resource" and a clothes swap was supported by Swop it Up.

A wall hanging has been created, depicting the UN’s 17 goals, and students collaborated with See Through Theatre Company to perform The Owl and the Birds.

The talks are available to watch via littlehandsdesign.com and YouTube channel.