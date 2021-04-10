Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Camden drama students project with Donmar Warehouse

Sam Volpe

Published: 8:00 AM April 10, 2021   
Pupils at La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate Road have been working with experts from the Donmar Warehouse to produce their own work inspired by a hit play. 

During lockdown the drama students from years 10 and 12 took part in ten online workshops in which they used issues they feel passionate about to inform their own original work. 

Themes they covered included international poverty, mental health, and child exploitation. 

And at the end of the programme, which was based on the recent production Blindness starring Juliet Stevenson, the girls involved were able to record their work - and the end result will soon appear online on the theatre's website.

Drama teacher Sarah O'Keefe said: "Throughout the lockdown, and culminating in a recording session, the girls expressed how much they have enjoyed working with the Donmar's theatre practitioner, Amari Harris.

"They said it ignited their imaginative and creative writing skills, improved their vocal skills and gave them a voice through the performance.

This was an empowering experience at a time when they had been forced to study at home because of the lockdown."

