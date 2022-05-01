A Golders Green private school has received "excellent" rating following an inspection by an education watchdog.

The King Alfred School (KAS), in North End Road, received the highest rating from Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) following visits from March 22-25.

Among the key findings by inspectors was the "rapid progress" made by all pupils across the full range of study skills. They found that pupils have excellent study skills and attitudes towards their learning, and are able to work independently and collaboratively.

Inspectors said: "Pupils display excellent levels of self-awareness, taking full responsibility for their own development in preparation for the next steps in their lives."

They have a "strong sense of right and wrong" and "value their independence and the responsibility that comes with this".

All standards were met, relating to the quality of education, pupils' spiritual, moral, social and cultural development, and their welfare, health and safety.

"Pupils feels safe in their school and are confident in their understanding of online safety," the report added.

Suitability of staff and quality of leadership were praised in the report.

The report said: "Pupils are properly supervised: admission and attendance registers are maintained, as required, and there is a strategic approach to risk assessment. A disability access plan is in place."

The only recommendation was to "enable upper school pupils to apply their numeracy skills consistently and effectively across all areas of the curriculum".

The school has 677 pupils aged four to 18. Of these, 206 children receive support for special educational needs or disabilities and the curriculum is modified for those more able due to special talents in art, music and sport.

The ISI said it was a focused compliance inspection combined with an inspection of educational quality.

Inspectors observed lessons, had discussions with pupils and examined their work, as well as talking to members of staff and members of the governing body.

Headteacher Robert Lobatto said: “The inspectors found KAS to be a unique and special place.

"Exceptionally, they determined that we deliver on academic excellence whilst nurturing confident, balanced, and compassionate young people, all within a culture based on freedom and mutual respect.”