King Alfred School opens new sixth form centre

Published: 7:00 AM September 30, 2021

A Golders Green school opened a new sixth form centre on Friday.

The King Alfred, based on the edge of Hampstead Heath, officially unveiled its new facility on September 24 with the help of former student Ian Lush OBE, the CEO of Imperial Health Charity.

The sixth form site was built over the last 18 months and it includes study and communal areas over two floors alongside a seminar room, kitchen areas and offices.

Mr Lush, whose father was the architect for many of the school’s other buildings, said: “The King Alfred School has had a profound impact on me, my career and my life and I’m thrilled for all the sixth formers, now and in the future, who will get to use this splendid building.”

The chair of NHS Charities Together revealed a wooden plaque which was created using timber from the school site by another former pupil, Leo Larche Hitchcox.

The new sixth form centre building - Credit: Emma Ziff

The centre’s design, by architects Walters & Cohen, has taken inspiration from industrial and farm buildings, with students also involved in how the building shaped up.

It is clad in Accoya wood and designs on the glass doors are based on the leaf shapes of the Copper Beech tree which stands in front of the building.

Inside the school's new base - Credit: Emma Ziff