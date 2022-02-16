'Art-broken' no more: A level portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets

Gallery

Martha's A level portfolio, lost on a bus in Kentish Town and found thanks to a Twitter appeal - Credit: Martha

An A-level art student’s beloved art portfolio has been recovered after an appeal on social media, which was backed by major celebrities.

The folder, which took six months to develop, was found on Wednesday after a week-long effort and will be reunited with 16-year-old Martha this weekend.

Martha’s mother, Anna Mishcon, said: “She couldn’t speak. She is overwhelmed by its return and never ever thought it would happen and doesn’t really understand how it’s come about. She’s ecstatic.”

She first put an appeal out on Twitter on Saturday (February 12), and it has been retweeted more than 11,700 times, including from Alastair Campbell, Jon Snow and LBC’s James O’Brien.

PLEASE RETWEET My 16 year old daughter is broken hearted and trying to find her A level art black art portfolio left on a bus in Kentish Town or in the local area on Wednesday of this week - it contains all the art she’s produced #brokenarted @TfL @NewJournal @MPSCamden — Anna Mishcon (@AnnaMishcon) February 12, 2022

Leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould tweeted: “I remember putting my heart and soul into my art A-level portfolio so I know how stressful it must be.”

Anna said she was surprised at the scale of the response: “Everyone kept saying there’s humanity out there, there’s good people and you will find it.”

The folder was left on the 390 bus on Friday and it has now been found by a CCTV manager at Metroline, Dinesh Bhudia, with help from his colleague Nas Mujadidy.

Dinesh studied footage to find the folder, according to Anna, who said: “I don’t think he will appreciate or understand the incredible impact he’s had in my daughter being reunited with it.”

Martha will not only have six months of hard work back, but she may have a job at the British Film Designers Guild waiting for her once she completes her studies.

Martha's A level portfolio, lost on a bus in Kentish Town and found thanks to a Twitter appeal - Credit: Martha

A member of the guild, which has done the production design for many films including The Bodyguard and Marvel productions, saw the social media campaign and commended Martha’s work.

The guild encouraged her to get in touch for future opportunities in production and design.

Without the portfolio turning up, Martha would have had to redo her entire coursework, which she started in September 2021 and accounts for most of her grade.

“It’s like a children’s story, it weaved its way around London and returned home,” said Anna.

