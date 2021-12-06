John Lewis Christmas advert: The Golders Green teenager who met an alien

A 14-year-old actor has shot to stardom by playing the lead role in the new John Lewis Christmas advert.

Unexpected Guest features Jordan Nash as a schoolboy who encounters an alien after its spaceship crash-lands in a forest.

The actor, who lives with his family in Golders Green, described his involvement in what has become an advertising tradition as a “privilege”.

The Hampstead Parish Church junior choir singer told the Ham&High: “I want to say thank you to John Lewis for having me be part of this project. The John Lewis adverts are unique in their own way and this one was great to work on.”

Jordan, who has worked alongside actors such as Angelina Jolie and Will Smith, has featured in films including Aladdin and Come Away.

For his performance in Come Away, in which he played the lead role of Peter Pan, Jordan became the first Black British actor to receive a Young Artist Academy Award for best actor in a lead role.

“I was ecstatic when I won,” he said. “In Come Away I got to portray Peter Pan as a Black boy.

Jordan Nash (right) with advert co-star Raffiella Chapman - Credit: PA

“Originally, he was always portrayed as white. It's great that I've been able to show him as multicultural so that other kids around the world can identify with him.

“I think everyone from any background and any culture should be involved in the industry equally.”

A shot from the Unexpected Guest advert - Credit: John Lewis/PA

In March this year, Jordan won the Best Debut Performance prize in the BBC Audio Drama Awards for his lead role in Oliver: Lagos to London.

He said: “It's great to win awards of course but I don't pay as much attention to accolades as I do to just focusing on my acting.

“I don't think you can measure how good an actor is based on awards, so I don't measure success that way. I just keep on acting.”

Alfie, Jordan’s father, said: “I think what Jordan has achieved is amazing. He shocks us every time. Each year brings a new chapter, and he just continues to set new standards for himself.”

The performer said perseverance is key when it comes to pursuing acting as a career.

“You can't ever give up,” he said. “You will receive a lot of rejection, but you just have to keep going.”