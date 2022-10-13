Pupils at a Swiss Cottage primary school are enjoying their "reimagined" new playground which they helped design.

Holy Trinity CE Primary School, in Trinity Walk, Maresfield Gardens, received a £99,000 grant from the Community Infrastructure Levy fund.

The donation was supported by Fitzjohn's & Frognal Conservative councillor Andrew Parkinson.

Holy Trinity Cof E School after the playground reimagined transformation - Credit: Holy Trinity Cof E School

The school had to get additional funding from the London Diocesan Board for Schools (LDBS) for the fencing and to replace a window.

Head of school Keeley McCleave said the playground was "tiny" and needed to be reimagined.

"Many of our pupils do not have easy access to outside space at home, so it was important that our playground was stimulating and could be used for a variety of purposes," she said.

"Our playground is tiny and we can't extend the footprint of the school, as we are hemmed in on all sides. The project was basically about completely re-imagining the space we have.

"Pupils contributed to the design and feedback has been really positive."

Holy Trinity pupils in the playground before the £99k transformation - Credit: Holy Trinity Cof E School

One pupil said: "I like that we can do different things each breaktime and there are even some nice sheltered areas."

Keeley said the outside learning area for reception class, using a bit of under-utilised space, was resourced with new equipment.

The main playground "was just cracked concrete with a shabby wooden fence around it", so it was completely re-surfaced, new astroturf areas and a new pitch were added.

Additionally a climbing frame, pagoda, bridge, sheltered area with picnic benches on the patio, new decking and new fencing was bought.

Keeley added: "It has completely transformed the outside area, so it was money well spent."

CIL is a charge which can be levied by local authorities on new developments in their area.

Cllr Parkinson said: “We were delighted to help fund the new playground through a CIL grant.

"Many young people in our area live in flats without outside space. It’s vital that they have an opportunity to learn and play outdoors at school.

"I'm sure that the pupils at Holy Trinity will enjoy this space for many years to come."
















