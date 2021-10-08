Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Highgate school opens new nursery building named after principal

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:31 PM October 8, 2021   
The new nursery building

The new nursery building - Credit: Avenue Nursery & Pre-prep School

A north London opera singer has helped open a new nursery building for a Highgate school.

Mary Bevan MBE unveiled The Mary Fysh Wing for Avenue Nursery & Pre-prep School, which is based in Highgate Avenue. 

The new facility, which was completed in the summer, is named after the school’s founder and principal, Mary Fysh.  

Ms Bevan sang a song of the school’s at the official opening ceremony on September 30. The new site has enabled the Avenue to provide full days for children. 

Mrs Fysh said: “It is very gratifying to witness the valuable additions to our provision which have taken place since we moved into the building in September 1989.

Mary Bevan MBE singing at the opening

Mary Bevan MBE singing at the opening - Credit: Avenue Nursery & Pre-prep School

“The new nursery wing is light, spacious and very attractive both inside and out and is a valuable amenity for the families in the area whose children attend.”

The building was given planning permission in 2019 but works were delayed until March this year due to Covid-19.    

Ms Bevan’s son went to the Avenue from 2014 to 2018. The opera singer is the niece of Mrs Fysh and organiser of Music at the Tower, hosted at St Mary's Church in Hornsey.

Attendees at the opening

Attendees at the opening - Credit: Avenue Nursery & Pre-prep School

Mary Bevan MBE opening the new facility

Mary Bevan MBE opening the new facility - Credit: Avenue Nursery & Pre-prep School

