'Highgate Primary's got your back': Pupils' letters for England players

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:37 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 11:57 AM July 14, 2021
Highgate Primary's pupils rallied to support footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka

Highgate Primary's pupils rallied to support footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka who have been on the end of vile racist abuse

Pupils at Highgate Primary have shown their support for England footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after a week which has seen them racially abused over missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Year 5 children have been writing the trio heartfelt letters criticising the racism they've faced and reassuring them that they remain inspirational figures regardless of the England's defeat to Italy on Sunday. 

Cayley's letter of support to England footballer Marcus Rashford

'Dear Marcus Rashford..." Highgate Primary pupil Cayley's letter to England footballer Marcus Rashford to support him

Headteacher William Dean told the Ham&High he gave an assembly on the topic – and the response from his pupils had been to write note backing the players. 

The pupils' letters talk about how the players are wonderful role models and tell them to ignore the hate and racist abuse they have been receiving.

Highgate Primary's Julius wrote a letter to his hero Marcus Rashford

Highgate Primary's Julius wrote a letter to his hero Marcus Rashford which features a Black Lives Matter symbol

One, by Jack Bailey, reads: "Bukayo, I feel sorry for you but I want you to know that Highgate Primary has got your back. 

"You are a great role model for the younger generation and I want you to remind yourself and your team that we couldn't have got to the final without any of you."

The children also thanked the footballers for their charity work.

Another pupil thanks Jadon Sancho, saying he is "a great footballer, so you should not listen to anything that anyone says because you are really good, and really generous to children like ourselves". 

Lakota wrote a letter of support to Bukayo Saka from Highgate Primary

Lakota wrote a letter of support to Bukayo Saka from Highgate Primary

Lakota is another Highgate pupil who wrote to Bukayo Saka. She wrote: "We are supporting you. It's not ok for people to judge your race. I want to be a footballer like you one day, even though am a girl."

Mr Dean told the Ham&High: "I led an assembly on the topic and following that the pupils have written letters to the three young men unfortunate to miss on Sunday. 

'Jadon you are a great footballer' - more support for England footballers at Highgate Primary

'Jadon you are a great footballer' - more support for England footballers at Highgate Primary

"I think the children really understood the key message - around the bravery it takes to take a penalty when the stakes are so high. 

"The whole nation has been so behind them and they have done so much for the country."

He said the children had really understood how important it was to stand up to abuse, and to celebrate "a wonderful multicultural, multiracial team".

Jack wanted to tell Bukayo Saka that Highgate Primary has 'got your back'

Jack wanted to tell Bukayo Saka that Highgate Primary has 'got your back'


Education News
Euro 2020
Highgate News

