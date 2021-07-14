'Highgate Primary's got your back': Pupils' letters for England players

Published: 11:37 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM July 14, 2021

Pupils at Highgate Primary have shown their support for England footballers Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka after a week which has seen them racially abused over missing penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Year 5 children have been writing the trio heartfelt letters criticising the racism they've faced and reassuring them that they remain inspirational figures regardless of the England's defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Headteacher William Dean told the Ham&High he gave an assembly on the topic – and the response from his pupils had been to write note backing the players.

The pupils' letters talk about how the players are wonderful role models and tell them to ignore the hate and racist abuse they have been receiving.

One, by Jack Bailey, reads: "Bukayo, I feel sorry for you but I want you to know that Highgate Primary has got your back.

"You are a great role model for the younger generation and I want you to remind yourself and your team that we couldn't have got to the final without any of you."

The children also thanked the footballers for their charity work.

Another pupil thanks Jadon Sancho, saying he is "a great footballer, so you should not listen to anything that anyone says because you are really good, and really generous to children like ourselves".

Lakota is another Highgate pupil who wrote to Bukayo Saka. She wrote: "We are supporting you. It's not ok for people to judge your race. I want to be a footballer like you one day, even though am a girl."

Mr Dean told the Ham&High: "I led an assembly on the topic and following that the pupils have written letters to the three young men unfortunate to miss on Sunday.

"I think the children really understood the key message - around the bravery it takes to take a penalty when the stakes are so high.

"The whole nation has been so behind them and they have done so much for the country."

He said the children had really understood how important it was to stand up to abuse, and to celebrate "a wonderful multicultural, multiracial team".

