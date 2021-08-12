Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Gallery

Haverstock School GCSE results day - in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:51 PM August 12, 2021   
Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School

Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Students at Haverstock School smashed records with some stellar GCSE results despite the trauma of a year of lockdowns. 

Star pupils including Sabrina Gozzo De Souza, Zeynab Hassan and Aysha Begum opened envelopes filled with top grades, while headteacher James Hadley paid tribute to his pupils. 

Mr Hadley said: "We are all very proud of what they have achieved and are hugely thankful to our wonderful staff who supported them every step of the way."

The school said this year's grades had seen pupils significantly improve on previous years.

Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock was at the Haverstock Hill school to celebrate with the students and mark the end of an academic year like no other. 

Haverstock School GCSE students Shayan Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong

Shayan Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong smile as they open their GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School

Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Students collect their GCSE results from tables in the courtyard at Haverstock School

Students collect their GCSE results from tables in the courtyard at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Tafara Hammond-Dallas and Martin Tokar with some stellar exam results at Haverstock School

Tafara Hammond-Dallas and Martin Tokar with some stellar exam results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Roj Yurtsever Kalcik scored nine top GCSEs, including a 9 and four 8s

Roj Yurtsever Kalcik scored nine top GCSEs, including a 9 and four 8s - Credit: Haverstock School

Nadine Khayati and Yamine Khadri at Haverstock School with their GCSE results

Nadine Khayati and Yamine Khadri both scored a range of top GCSE grades at Haverstock - Credit: Haverstock School

Lennon Doran scored one 9, three 8s, three 7s and one 6 in his GCSEs at Haverstock School

Lennon Doran scored one 9, three 8s, three 7s and one 6 in his GCSEs at Haverstock School - Credit: Haverstock School

Haverstock School GCSE student Shayan Hussain holds up his results

All 7s, 8s or 9s for star Haverstock GCSE student Shayan Hussain - Credit: Polly Hancock

Nishal Tabassum was pleased with some cracking GCSE results

Nishal Tabassum from Haverstock School was pleased with some cracking GCSE results - Credit: Polly Hancock


You may also want to watch:

London GCSE results
Belsize News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Watkins' custody mugshot

Crime

Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Songworks, a Crouch End community choir, perform at the festival. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Haringey Council

Choir covers 'appalling' £400 fly-tipping fine for child's desk

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene 

Police investigate reported rape of teenager

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The availability of alcohol around Hampstead Heath is leading to antisocial behaviour, neighbourhood groups claim

Hampstead Heath

Is there a 'drinking problem' around Hampstead Heath?

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon