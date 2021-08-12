Haverstock School GCSE results day - in pictures

Gallery

Published: 4:51 PM August 12, 2021

Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Students at Haverstock School smashed records with some stellar GCSE results despite the trauma of a year of lockdowns.

Star pupils including Sabrina Gozzo De Souza, Zeynab Hassan and Aysha Begum opened envelopes filled with top grades, while headteacher James Hadley paid tribute to his pupils.

Mr Hadley said: "We are all very proud of what they have achieved and are hugely thankful to our wonderful staff who supported them every step of the way."

The school said this year's grades had seen pupils significantly improve on previous years.

Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock was at the Haverstock Hill school to celebrate with the students and mark the end of an academic year like no other.

Shayan Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong smile as they open their GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Akram Moubtassim, Jurayd Hussain and Lawrence Shao Huan Chong assess the GCSE results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Students collect their GCSE results from tables in the courtyard at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Tafara Hammond-Dallas and Martin Tokar with some stellar exam results at Haverstock School - Credit: Polly Hancock

Roj Yurtsever Kalcik scored nine top GCSEs, including a 9 and four 8s - Credit: Haverstock School

Nadine Khayati and Yamine Khadri both scored a range of top GCSE grades at Haverstock - Credit: Haverstock School

Lennon Doran scored one 9, three 8s, three 7s and one 6 in his GCSEs at Haverstock School - Credit: Haverstock School

All 7s, 8s or 9s for star Haverstock GCSE student Shayan Hussain - Credit: Polly Hancock

Nishal Tabassum from Haverstock School was pleased with some cracking GCSE results - Credit: Polly Hancock



