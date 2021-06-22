Harris Academy becomes science teaching hub

Published: 4:06 PM June 22, 2021

Harris Academy St John’s Wood has been made a centre of excellence for science teaching in London.

The school has received an £80,000 award to become a Science Learning Partnership.

STEM Learning is a government-funded body that organises continuing professional development for science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers.

The school will deliver sessions for schools in Brent, Camden, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Harrow, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Richmond Upon Thames and Westminster.

It is holding a launch event after school on Monday, July 5. Guest speakers include Samantha Green, the school’s executive principal; Sheriden Bushay, vice principal at Harris Academy South Norwood; Theo Spalding-McIntosh, head of biology at School21; and Dr Sam Sims, lecturer at UCL.

Ms Green said: “We see this as an opportunity to become a real centre of excellence for STEM. It is about more than just science – we will also deliver training on computing, maths and technology. We look forward to offering a rich and rigorous programme to teachers and technicians across central and west London.”

The school’s STEM sessions launch in September 2021 and will be a mix of face-to-face and remote sessions, plus network meetings.

Visit www.stem.org.uk/cpd/498398/reach-engagement-event-–-central-west-london