Haringey's mayor chooses winning Christmas card competition designs

Published: 10:01 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 10:21 AM December 23, 2020

Evie Evans, Rosa Meehan and Emilios Tsirpis: three of the winners of the mayor of Haringey's 2020 Christmas card competition. - Credit: Haringey parents

The mayor of Haringey has thanked the borough's schoolchildren for coming up with some "fantastic" designs and named four winners after running a Christmas card competition.

More than 400 children sent Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) their designs for a Christmas card, and Cllr Jogee chose three lucky winners. The chosen children were Evie Evans and Ethan Peddle, both from Rokesly Primary, Rosa Meehan from North Harringay Primary and Emilios Tsirpis from Tetherdown Primary.

Cllr Adam Jogee, this year's mayor of Haringey, with the four winning Christmas card competition designs. - Credit: Adam Jogee

Now, their designs on the theme of "Christmas and winter" have all been reproduced as this year's mayoral Christmas design.

Cllr Jogee said: “This has been a difficult year for so many in our community. I launched the mayor’s Christmas card competition to kickstart what will be a very different festive season.

"We received over 400 entries, which means 400 young people from primary schools across Haringey took part - they were all fantastic. Thank you to all those pupils who took part and congratulations to our winners.”

READ MORE: Free Nazanin: Gabriella's Christmas card plea to Boris Johnson