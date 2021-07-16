Haringey leader visits schools and businesses damaged by floods

Published: 5:40 PM July 16, 2021

Haringey Council's leader and education chief have visited schools in Muswell Hill and Hornsey to inspect damage caused by the flash floods on July 12.

Cllrs Peray Ahmet and Zena Brabazon went to Fortismere School in Tetherdown and St Mary's CofE Primary in Hornsey High Street - and they also spoke with businesses who were badly affected in Park Road.

Flooding in Park Road on Monday - Credit: Claire Sparkles

This comes as some of those businesses - most notably vinyl store Audio Gold - said they felt there was too little work being done by the council and Thames Water to tackle historic drainage issues in the area.

Cllr Ahmet said: "We continue to work with residents, businesses and schools who have seen their properties affected and both Cllr Brabazon and I felt it was important that we visited the businesses in Park Road, St Mary’s Primary School and Fortismere School to see first-hand the damage caused by the flooding and offer our support.

“We understand the frustrations of our residents and businesses, and this is something we take extremely seriously. We are investing £870k this year on flood management schemes with the aim of flood prevention and drainage improvements.”

Cllr Peray Ahmet speaking with local business owners and staff in Park Road N8 - Credit: Haringey Council