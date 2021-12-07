Henrietta Barnett rated second best state school in the UK

Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb has been rated the second best state school in the country in The Sunday Times' School's Guide 2022. - Credit: Henrietta Barnett School

A Hampstead Suburb secondary school has been rated the second best state school in the UK.

Henrietta Barnett School, in Central Square, was rated its top position by The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022 after Queen Elizabeth School, also in Barnet, came first.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017 to 2019.

Clare Wagner, head teacher of Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb - Credit: Henrietta Barnett School in Hampstead Garden Suburb

Headteacher Clare Wagner said she was "delighted" with the placement.

She added: "This testament to the hard work of students and staff here.

"This is a relatively small school and our students achieve phenomenal results.

"Sitting in the heart of the beautiful Hampstead Garden Suburb, the school is about much more than results.

"This a very warm and friendly community; everyone is well known, pastoral care is exceptional and all girls take part in a huge range of extra-curricular activities.

"We are very proud to be the best state school in the country for girls."