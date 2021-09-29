'Boost we need': La Sainte Union pupils awarded speech and drama certificates

Published: 3:39 PM September 29, 2021

La Sainte Union pupils completed their Speech and Drama qualifications after studying towards them during lockdown. - Credit: La Sainte Union

Year 10 pupils at Highgate's La Sainte Union have been awarded their speech and drama certificates, with a third receiving distinctions.

The Trinity College London qualifications are funded by the school and taken by every Year 9 girl, many of whom prepared their pieces during lockdown.

Head of the faculty of the creative arts Sarah O’Keefe said: "It gives pupils vital skills for life after leaving school - empathy, self-confidence and communication skills.

"We want all of our students to be able to walk into any formal setting with confidence."

As part of the qualification, pupils perform a Shakespeare duologue in pairs, followed by a modern duologue and an interview with the examiner.

You may also want to watch:

Pupil Jessica Anoboga said: “At first I didn’t want to take part, but I’m so glad I did - I feel like I can do anything."

Sirena Cordova-Dauncey said: “It’s given us just the boost we need - it’ll be a great addition to my UCAS form and CV."