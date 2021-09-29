'Boost we need': La Sainte Union pupils awarded speech and drama certificates
Year 10 pupils at Highgate's La Sainte Union have been awarded their speech and drama certificates, with a third receiving distinctions.
The Trinity College London qualifications are funded by the school and taken by every Year 9 girl, many of whom prepared their pieces during lockdown.
Head of the faculty of the creative arts Sarah O’Keefe said: "It gives pupils vital skills for life after leaving school - empathy, self-confidence and communication skills.
"We want all of our students to be able to walk into any formal setting with confidence."
As part of the qualification, pupils perform a Shakespeare duologue in pairs, followed by a modern duologue and an interview with the examiner.
Pupil Jessica Anoboga said: “At first I didn’t want to take part, but I’m so glad I did - I feel like I can do anything."
Sirena Cordova-Dauncey said: “It’s given us just the boost we need - it’ll be a great addition to my UCAS form and CV."
