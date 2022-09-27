Hampstead and Highgate pupils compete to be young musician of the year

Aki Blendis (left) and Jaren Ziegler met in a string quartet formed by Beares Chamber Music which played a garden concert in May 2021. The friends battle it out on Sunday in the BBC Young Musician 2022 competition - Credit: Saoko Blendis

Two Hampstead and Highgate schoolboys go head to head in the strings final of the BBC's Young Musician competition.

Highgate School's Aki Blendis, 14, plays a programme of Grieg and Britten on his violin, while 16-year-old UCS student Jaren Zeigler performs Schumann and Hindermith on his viola.

The pair have been friends for five years, since playing together in a string quartet, but on BBC 4 on Sunday they battle it out to go forward to the grand finale – hoping to follow past winners Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Nicola Benedetti and Natalie Clein.

Highgate School pupil Aki Blendis plays a programme of Britten, Grieg and Gypsy tune Dobra Dobra in the strings final of BBC Young Musician 2022 on Sunday October 2 accompanied by his pianist mother Saoko Blendis - Credit: Saoko Blendis

Five string players aged 12-18 perform their 16-minute programmes to impress judges, with the winner vying against the top piano, woodwind, percussion and brass category winners for the coveted Young Musician 2022 title.

Aki's father, Simon Blendis, a Highgate-based violin player and leader of the London Mozart Players, said he is "very proud" to watch his son, accompanied by pianist mother Saoko.

"Aki and Jaren are both north London boys who have been friends for a while so it's really great for them to be in the final of a national competition together," he said. "It's also nice to see two local schools represented in this most prestigious competition that is open to musicians from across the UK."

East Finchley 16-year-old Jaren Ziegler is a pupil at UCS in Hampstead and plays viola in the strings final on October 2 - Credit: Ben Wilkin

Aki took up violin aged four with a Suzuki group at Lauderdale House before learning with local teachers, then joining Saturday classes at Junior Guildhall. He also plays classical and jazz piano and is in Highgate School's orchestra.

"He loves music and showed early aptitude but he also loves playing football," said Simon. "He entered the competition to give it a go and was gobsmacked when he got through the first round and even more gobsmacked to reach the final. Because there's no pressure or expectations he's just enjoying this fantastic experience."

Jaren started as a toddler with Colour Strings in Muswell Hill.

Mum Lana Green said: "It just seemed a nice baby group, we had no idea it that it turned into learning an instrument. At five they introduce them to different instruments to see which they take to. He chose the viola, then at eight he auditioned for the Royal Academy of Music primary academy and is now taking music A level. He's been watching BBC Young Musician since he was small and dreamed about being in it. We were at the grand final when Sheku won which was hugely inspiring and he wants to make his career in music."

The Young Musician strings final is broadcast on BBC4 on October 2 at 7pm and the grand finale on October 9. Visit www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00bb3wt







