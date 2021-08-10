A Level results 2021 live: Hampstead and Highgate grades as they come in

Published: 6:30 AM August 10, 2021

Students across north London are set to open a life-changing envelope today - it's A Level Results Day.

For the second year in a row, pupils around Hampstead and Highgate have not been able to sit physical exams and will instead be awarded grades calculated based on teacher assessments.

But what hasn't changed is that the grades our 17 and 18-year-olds get will set them on their way to university, college or their first jobs.

We're expecting the stellar results to come thick and fast around north London today, so whether you're in Golders Green or Muswell Hill, West Hampstead or Kentish Town, feel free to let us know how you or your loved ones have done!

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and we will feature as many as we can in this week's Ham&High.

This years grades should be based on a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

Unusually, this year A Level and GCSE results fall in the same week - this is to give pupils longer to appeal contentious grades ahead of potentially starting university in September.

As ever, pupils will receive their grades at times throughout the morning, but many will be refreshing UCAS anxiously at 8am to see if they have met a university offer, as higher education institutions will already know how students have done.

