Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

A Level results 2021 live: Hampstead and Highgate grades as they come in

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 6:30 AM August 10, 2021   
A Level pupils at LaSWAP consortium in Camden celebrate results in 2019

A Level pupils at LaSWAP consortium in Camden celebrate results in 2019 - Credit: Sam Volpe

Students across north London are set to open a life-changing envelope today - it's A Level Results Day.

For the second year in a row, pupils around Hampstead and Highgate have not been able to sit physical exams and will instead be awarded grades calculated based on teacher assessments.

But what hasn't changed is that the grades our 17 and 18-year-olds get will set them on their way to university, college or their first jobs. 

We're expecting the stellar results to come thick and fast around north London today, so whether you're in Golders Green or Muswell Hill, West Hampstead or Kentish Town, feel free to let us know how you or your loved ones have done! 

Send your success stories and celebratory photographs to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk and we will feature as many as we can in this week's Ham&High.

You may also want to watch:

This years grades should be based on a "range evidence" submitted over the academic year, which can include class tests and coursework.

Unusually, this year A Level and GCSE results fall in the same week - this is to give pupils longer to appeal contentious grades ahead of potentially starting university in September.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunns bakery collects Covid-19 award for community service
  2. 2 Man admits manslaughter following Peter Petrou stabbing in Kilburn
  3. 3 Nazanin's family call for UN intervention after her case 'drifts'
  1. 4 North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
  2. 5 Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images
  3. 6 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
  4. 7 Choir covers 'appalling' £400 fly-tipping fine for child's desk
  5. 8 Two teenagers stabbed in Primrose Hill group fight
  6. 9 Missing girl last seen in Muswell Hill - police appeal
  7. 10 Is there a 'drinking problem' around Hampstead Heath?

As ever, pupils will receive their grades at times throughout the morning, but many will be refreshing UCAS anxiously at 8am to see if they have met a university offer, as higher education institutions will already know how students have done. 

Updates to follow

London A Level results
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Muswell Hill hairdresser George Smith, 24

'Picture of health': Mum's tribute to son who died of sudden cardiac arrest

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Piers Plowright and Poh Sim sit on a fallen tree on Hampstead Heath

Obituary

Piers Plowright: 'An extraordinary force, devoted to Hampstead'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Former Globe coach Damian Nzekwu says he is "totally distraught"

Tennis coach 'distraught' at losing Belsize role amid club row

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The cordon around Barrington Close in Grafton Road

Emergency services at Gospel Oak estate over safety concern

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon