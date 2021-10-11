Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

Gallery

Pupils complete fun run to raise 'essential' money for school

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:33 AM October 11, 2021   
Gospel Oak Primary School Fun Run 07.10.21.Year 5 are the first year to run

Year 5 pupils from Gospel Oak School enjoying the challenge - Credit: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak pupils have taken part in a fun run to raise money for their school. 

Children from Gospel Oak School took part in the event – hosted for the time since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – on Thursday (October 10).  

This year’s fundraiser supported initiatives such as the school’s brass bands, gardening club and library services, while in 2019 it contributed nearly £14,000 towards a new Key Stage 2 playground.

Gospel Oak Primary School Fun Run 07.10.21. Year 5 are the first year to run and Year 6 (in pink tab

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Pupils from Year 5 and 6 were encouraged to run a minimum of two kilometres, with some clocking up to nine kilometres in previous outings.  

The students wore tabards to mark runners’ cards as they passed the lap point.

Gospel Oak Primary School Fun Run 07.10.21.Year 5 are the first year to run

- Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher John Hayes said: “We are always so grateful to our fantastic parents who support these fundraising activities.  

“These days the charity we receive from parents and grandparents is essential. We cannot manage without it.”

Organisers, left to right: Shabnam Eslambolchi, Gertrude Malmorsjo, Magda Cebula, AJ Lewin, and PE lead Jef Gooding

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Gospel Oak Primary School Fun Run 07.10.21. Year 5 are the first year to run

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to perform at Earthshot Prize ceremony at Ally Pally
  2. 2 Murder arrest after Primrose Hill woman dies from stab wounds
  3. 3 Seven unusual places to eat out in north London
  1. 4 St John's Wood school purchases additional premises
  2. 5 Court hearing after Islington man charged with Highgate woman's murder
  3. 6 NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games
  4. 7 Antiques Roadshow valuer joins Hampstead auctioneers
  5. 8 Ally Pally pledges 'more permanent solution' to tackle 'race track' road
  6. 9 Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street
  7. 10 'Haters will always hate': Backlash after Crouch End figurine destroyed
Education News
Gospel Oak News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Belsize Hardware

'It feels great': West Hampstead couple open Belsize Hardware in...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Biggie Best

South End Green's Biggie Best closes cafe after spate of thefts

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Norma Girolami

Crime

Murder charge in connection with missing Highgate woman, 70

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Highgate resident Norma Girolami, 70

Metropolitan Police

Murder investigation launched into disappearance of Highgate woman

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon