Pupils complete fun run to raise 'essential' money for school
Gospel Oak pupils have taken part in a fun run to raise money for their school.
Children from Gospel Oak School took part in the event – hosted for the time since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – on Thursday (October 10).
This year’s fundraiser supported initiatives such as the school’s brass bands, gardening club and library services, while in 2019 it contributed nearly £14,000 towards a new Key Stage 2 playground.
Pupils from Year 5 and 6 were encouraged to run a minimum of two kilometres, with some clocking up to nine kilometres in previous outings.
The students wore tabards to mark runners’ cards as they passed the lap point.
Headteacher John Hayes said: “We are always so grateful to our fantastic parents who support these fundraising activities.
“These days the charity we receive from parents and grandparents is essential. We cannot manage without it.”
