Pupils complete fun run to raise 'essential' money for school

Gallery

Published: 11:33 AM October 11, 2021

Gospel Oak pupils have taken part in a fun run to raise money for their school.

Children from Gospel Oak School took part in the event – hosted for the time since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – on Thursday (October 10).

This year’s fundraiser supported initiatives such as the school’s brass bands, gardening club and library services, while in 2019 it contributed nearly £14,000 towards a new Key Stage 2 playground.

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Pupils from Year 5 and 6 were encouraged to run a minimum of two kilometres, with some clocking up to nine kilometres in previous outings.

The students wore tabards to mark runners’ cards as they passed the lap point.

- Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher John Hayes said: “We are always so grateful to our fantastic parents who support these fundraising activities.

“These days the charity we receive from parents and grandparents is essential. We cannot manage without it.”

- Credit: Polly Hancock