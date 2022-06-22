Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Golders Green school hosts reunion ahead of closure

Melissa Fishman

Published: 10:37 AM June 22, 2022
Current and former students at Golders Hill pose with Headteacher Amanda Eglash

Current and former students at Golders Hill pose with Headteacher Amanda Eglash - Credit: Golders Hill

A Golders Green school closing for good this summer held a reunion for staff, parents and students.

Golders Hill School is closing after more than 110 years and more than 400 people attended the event on June 19.

After nearly 40 years as an educator, headteacher Amanda Eglash said: “I’ve seen children of children that I’ve taught at the school. They’ve all grown up to be happy and successful in their own experiences.”

She talked about the "Golders Hill family", saying: “I’ve been invited to christenings, confirmations, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, and unfortunately funerals, so it is a circle of life,” said Amanda. “It has been an amazing time.”

The closure of the 114-year-old Finchley Road school has drawn criticism from parents.

Owner Katsutoshi Maeda is opening a new day nursery a few doors down, and parents were previously told it would "complement Golders Hill School and the care that they already provide".


