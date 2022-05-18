Ofsted said the two nurseries need to do more to challenge children - Credit: Archant

A school in Golders Green has been rated "inadequate" for a second time by inspectors.

Lubavitch Senior Boys School in Finchley Road has been rated "inadequate" by Ofsted inspectors in all areas except behaviour and attitudes, each of which "requires improvement."

The Orthodox Jewish school was first rated in 2018 and following four additional inspections and minor improvements it failed to reach an upgraded rating.

Following a three-day visit from January 25 to 27 inspectors said the school also failed to meet the independent schools standard on quality of education provided, on the spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils and also on the leadership and management of staff.

Despite pupils feeling safe and looked after, inspectors said the school had "deep-seated weaknesses in leadership and management, which have a negative impact on the quality of education".

In its report, Ofsted said there was a very "narrow curriculum" with teachers teaching one-off lessons that are not connected and do not build on pupils’ prior knowledge instead of using subject plans.

In many subjects, teachers teach the same lessons to Year 7 as they do to Year 8 which leaders were unable to explain to inspectors.

As a result pupils’ learning is "fragmented and there are many gaps in their knowledge".

The report added: "Staff leading subjects and delivering lessons do not have subject expertise, qualifications or experience.

"Staff have not had any professional development to help them develop their subject knowledge or their teaching skills."

The 20 pupils are taught the Kodesh (religious education) but do not know about other aspects, such as the beliefs, places of worship and festivals of other religions or cultures.

Ofsted said governors and proprietors "have a strong vision and ambition" for the school and have "made some improvements" particularly in the requirements relating to the premises, the safety of pupils and the suitability of staff.

"These improvements been sustained over time," the report adds.

Inspectors found "a lack of accountability" and the school "action plan is out of date".

They said "there is a strong and supportive team ethos among the governors, headteacher and other staff".

"However, the school does not have appropriate systems and processes to drive improvement."

No records of governors’ meetings were available for the inspection but governors are "realistic in their evaluation of their current situation", Oftsed fuond.

Lubavitch Senior Boys School was contacted for comment.