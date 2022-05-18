Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Education

St John's Wood primary school climbs to 'good' Ofsted rating

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:10 AM May 18, 2022
George Eliot Primary School has climbed to a 'good' rating

George Eliot Primary School has climbed to a 'good' rating - Credit: Google

A St John's Wood primary school has improved to receive a "good" over all rating from an education watchdog.

George Eliot Primary School, in Marlborough Hill, was awarded "outstanding" in two categories following an Ofsted inspection on February 23 and 24. 

In its report, Ofsted said: "Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes in class and around the school are excellent.

"The school is calm and orderly. The school’s code of conduct has a strong and positive impact on behaviour."

It said pupils learn and build up knowledge and skills securely because of the strong curriculum.

Through performances, art lessons and clubs "the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development is exceptional".

The school was rated as "requires improvement" following an inspection in 2018.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall
  2. 2 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing
  3. 3 What is the rare 'monkeypox' being treated at the Royal Free?
  1. 4 Businesses hail return of Highgate's Fair in the Square
  2. 5 Barnet: Three arrested as victim of fatal stabbing named
  3. 6 TfL: Revamped Northern line latest addition to ever-improving network
  4. 7 Warnings issued after four fox clubs found stuck in old car wheels
  5. 8 Court: Disciplinary rules not followed in 'unfair' sacking, lawyer suggests
  6. 9 Fears over large nitrous oxide cannisters found in Gospel Oak
  7. 10 Hampstead to welcome boho women's lifestyle brand Free People

In 2012 it was rated "outstanding".

Inspectors said one area to work on was that "leaders need to ensure that all curriculum planning identifies the most important
subject content that pupils need".

George Eliot Primary was approached for comment.

Education News
St John's Wood News
Westminster News
North West London News

Don't Miss

police tape near a scene of a suspected crime.

London Live News

Man in his 30s stabbed to death

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Keats Pharmacy and John Davies

Investigations | Exclusive

Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions

Charles Thomson

person
Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill crash

London Live News

Motorcyclist injured in Highgate Hill collision

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Kantor Centre sports pavilion

Hampstead school removes sanctioned oligarch's name from pavilion

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon