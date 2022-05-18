St John's Wood primary school climbs to 'good' Ofsted rating
- Credit: Google
A St John's Wood primary school has improved to receive a "good" over all rating from an education watchdog.
George Eliot Primary School, in Marlborough Hill, was awarded "outstanding" in two categories following an Ofsted inspection on February 23 and 24.
In its report, Ofsted said: "Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes in class and around the school are excellent.
"The school is calm and orderly. The school’s code of conduct has a strong and positive impact on behaviour."
It said pupils learn and build up knowledge and skills securely because of the strong curriculum.
Through performances, art lessons and clubs "the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development is exceptional".
The school was rated as "requires improvement" following an inspection in 2018.
Most Read
- 1 Covid-19: Hospital admissions and bed occupancy continue to fall
- 2 Barnet: Two men charged following fatal High Road stabbing
- 3 What is the rare 'monkeypox' being treated at the Royal Free?
- 4 Businesses hail return of Highgate's Fair in the Square
- 5 Barnet: Three arrested as victim of fatal stabbing named
- 6 TfL: Revamped Northern line latest addition to ever-improving network
- 7 Warnings issued after four fox clubs found stuck in old car wheels
- 8 Court: Disciplinary rules not followed in 'unfair' sacking, lawyer suggests
- 9 Fears over large nitrous oxide cannisters found in Gospel Oak
- 10 Hampstead to welcome boho women's lifestyle brand Free People
In 2012 it was rated "outstanding".
Inspectors said one area to work on was that "leaders need to ensure that all curriculum planning identifies the most important
subject content that pupils need".
George Eliot Primary was approached for comment.