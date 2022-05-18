A St John's Wood primary school has improved to receive a "good" over all rating from an education watchdog.

George Eliot Primary School, in Marlborough Hill, was awarded "outstanding" in two categories following an Ofsted inspection on February 23 and 24.

In its report, Ofsted said: "Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes in class and around the school are excellent.

"The school is calm and orderly. The school’s code of conduct has a strong and positive impact on behaviour."

It said pupils learn and build up knowledge and skills securely because of the strong curriculum.

Through performances, art lessons and clubs "the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development is exceptional".

The school was rated as "requires improvement" following an inspection in 2018.

In 2012 it was rated "outstanding".

Inspectors said one area to work on was that "leaders need to ensure that all curriculum planning identifies the most important

subject content that pupils need".

George Eliot Primary was approached for comment.